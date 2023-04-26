Catholic Schools Week is just around the corner Advertising Feature

Students at Assumption School get ready for their educational journey. Picture Supplied

Catholic Schools Week is set to be celebrated across the Bathurst diocese between Monday, May 1 to Sunday, May 7, and the theme for 2023 is "Experience the Spirit of Community".

Christina Trimble, Executive Director of Schools for the Catholic Education Diocese of Bathurst, said that Catholic schools were welcoming communities which seek to support parents as the first educators of their children.



Mrs Christina Trimble, Executive Director of Schools for the Catholic Education Diocese of Bathurst. Picture Supplied

"Parents look to our schools as nurturing communities where they know their children will be safe and cared for, a message which was reinforced through the challenges of the COVID 19 pandemic," she said.

The Catholic Diocese of Bathurst provides a diverse range of educational opportunities to over 9600 students in 33 schools, from primary schools in small rural communities to large secondary schools in the regional towns.



Across Australia 794,000 students attend Catholic schools, equating to one out of every five Australian students, with 38 per cent of Australia's 1,759 Catholic schools located in regional and remote areas.



Christina said that their schools were communities of faith, part of the local parish community, and worked closely with those communities to form the children in their care.



Our Catholic schools are affordable, inclusive, and quality learning communities. - Christina Trimble, Executive Director of Schools for the Catholic Education Diocese of Bathurst,

"This makes every school unique as it is found within a unique local environment, " she said. "Catholic schools in the Diocese of Bathurst nurture the potential of each child in a holistic, student-centred learning environment.



"Our schools are led by teachers who are expert educators and who are passionately committed to the learning and wellbeing of each student in their care.



St Johns College in Dubbo has a fantastic reputation for quality of learning. Picture Supplied

"These teachers challenge our young people to live out the message of Jesus and help them to develop the knowledge and skills which will enable them to reach their full potential as compassionate and contributing members of society."

