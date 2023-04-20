Eight ways to make your garden more wildlife friendly

Make these simple changes around your yard to encourage more wildlife into your space.

There's nothing quite like relaxing in your garden.



If you've got a green thumb, you probably put much effort into making your garden a lovely space to chill out.



From mowing the lawn to weeding to planting gorgeous flowers and ground cover - turning your garden into an evergreen inviting space is hard work.



But it all pays off when you sit outside on a sunny day, drinking and soaking up the ambience you've worked so hard to create.

But what if your garden isn't quite the wildlife haven you want it to be?



There can be a few reasons why wildlife isn't frequenting your yard.



This helpful article will share eight ways to make your backyard more wildlife-friendly.



Please read this article, and by the time you've implemented these tips, your garden should be aflutter with birds, their song brightening your morning.



One: Provide water and food sources

An excellent way to invite bird life into your yard is by ensuring they have water and food.



A bird bath feature can be an excellent way to provide a water source for birds to drink and splash in.



You can get a standard, bowl-type bird bath or opt for a more elaborate, solar-powered fountain.



Whatever you choose, the idea is to have a source of fresh water they can drink from.



Make sure to clean out the old, stagnant water each week and top it up with fresh water when you water your garden.

A great way to provide a food source is to scatter some bird seed every few days or put out a bird feeding block that your avian friends can slowly chip away at.

2. Install shelter and bird-friendly decor

Birds love a sheltered, tucked-away nook to perch in or even nest in.



So why not give it to them?



You could install a birdhouse or other bird-friendly decor that they can rest on.



If the infrastructure is there for them, then you may even be able to find some birds nesting around your garden come spring.

You should avoid installing netting on your fruit trees, however, as these can trap and kill birds.



Wrapping individual fruits can be a great alternative to netting whole trees.



Not only can you help keep your produce well-protected, but you can also make sure you have minimal incidents with birds getting stuck over the rest of the fruit-bearing season.

3. Plant bird and bee-attracting plants

Another way to invite birdlife and insect life into your garden is by planting bird and bee-attracting plants.



For birds, plants that create seeds that are food sources are the way to go. eucalyptus, acacias, hakeas, banksias and casuarinas are all good plants to grow in subtropical climates like the ones we enjoy here on the eastern coast of Australia.

As for bringing all the bees to your yard, you'll want to plant flowers of all varieties.



Some great ones to plant include lavender, dahlias, cosmos, bottlebrush, foxglove and grevillea.



Aromatic plants like rosemary can also help keep insects happy and well-covered from season to season.

Native grasses and plants are also excellent choices for both birds and native bee populations.



And you can certainly never go wrong with planting a few Kangaroo Paws in your garden beds.

Four: Start a compost system

Composting is a great way to make a wildlife-friendly garden.



Composting provides top benefits such as improving soil structure, providing food for decomposers such as fungi and worms, and increasing water retention.



In turn, this attracts birds and other wildlife to your yard.

In addition to these benefits, composting reduces the amount of food waste that makes its way to landfills.



When trapped amongst household rubbish, organic matter produces greenhouse gasses contributing to global warming.



By composting, you're doing your part for the environment. In addition to this, spreading compost in your garden provides growth-boosting nutrients for your trees and plants.

Five: Cease pesticide and herbicide use

If you use pesticides to control pests and herbicides to control weeds, you're creating a toxic garden environment.



For instance, birds that feed on poisoned corpses of rodents end up poisoning themselves.



You can reduce the risks of these unfortunate events by switching to humane pest control methods.



Why not try hand-weeded instead of spraying a herbicide?



Or set live traps to catch pests instead of laying out rat poison.

Six: Use diverse groundcover plants

Even though a manicured lawn looks fantastic, it is not conducive to encouraging wildlife diversity, especially for insect populations. Instead, it's best to opt for a diverse mix of ground cover in your backyard.



In doing so, you can help support a variety of insect populations, meaning more diverse food options for neighbourhood birds and other wildlife! Some excellent groundcovers include Candytuft, Japanese Pachysandra, Lamb's Ear, Pig Squeak, Horned Violet and Hosta.

Seven: Keep your pets out

Cats and dogs are lovely animal companies, but they should stay out of your garden if you're trying to create a wildlife paradise.



Cats will hunt and kill birds and are especially menacing to native birds.



Keep your cats indoors or create a covered run to explore and play in.



Dogs will also bark at and chase birds and leave toxic droppings, so try to keep them indoors too.



You can train dogs to use a litter box, like cats.

Eight: Don't rake in autumn

Although it can be tempting to rake up and dispose of your autumn leaves and other fall season debris, this plant matter actually provides essential habitats and resources for birdlife.



The fallen leaves will inhibit weed growth and provide a habitat for insects and caterpillars.



These insects are then harvested as food for fledglings, or birds that are on their way to maturity.

In summary

This helpful article has shared eight ways to make your garden more wildlife-friendly.

