The annual Blayney Anglican Parish Book Fair has become an institution around the central west, attracting bibliophiles from far and wide.
Running for the next two Fridays and Saturdays (April 21-22 and April 28-29), the fair often features a guest writer to come along and discuss their work.
This Saturday Hill End based writer and painter Rebecca Wilson will be discussing her fascinating book Kate Kelly, The true story of Ned Kelly's little sister.
Kate Kelly has certainly been overshadowed by her big brother Ned, but for Rebecca having grown up in Forbes and being surrounded by stories of Kate, eventually that immersion in Kate's tragic life had to rise up, initially in artworks, and now into a book that brings to life Kate's remarkable life and mysterious death.
While only a teenager, Kate rode as a messenger and decoy for the Kelly Gang, and was present at the gruesome Glenrowan siege.
After Ned's execution, she appeared at public gatherings around Australia where large crowds came to see her talk and ride.
This all helped to popularise the Ned Kelly story as a celebrity in her own right.
"It's not well-known that at the time Kate was a popular public figure, Kardashian famous," Rebecca said.
"Then she disappeared from the public eye, moving to Forbes under the alias of Ada Hennessy."
In 1898 at only 35 years of age Kate was found dead in a lagoon just outside of Forbes, in circumstances that can only be described as uncertain.
"Was it an accident, murder or suicide?" Rebecca asks.
Rebecca will be speaking at the fair on Saturday, April 22 at 11am.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
