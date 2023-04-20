Blayney Chronicle
Home/News/Local News

The Blayney Anglican Book Fair is back with a special chat this Saturday

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated April 21 2023 - 10:10am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Wilson
Rebecca Wilson

The annual Blayney Anglican Parish Book Fair has become an institution around the central west, attracting bibliophiles from far and wide.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Logan

Mark Logan

Journalist

Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.

Local News

Get the latest Blayney news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.