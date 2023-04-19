Blayney Chronicle
Home/News/Local News
Photos

McMurchie Clydesdale owners Colin and Karen Brown breeding success

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated April 19 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Colin Brown with mares McMurchie Olympia and McMurchie Monique. McMurchie Monique won the champion Clydesdale mare at this year's Sydney Royal Show.
Colin Brown with mares McMurchie Olympia and McMurchie Monique. McMurchie Monique won the champion Clydesdale mare at this year's Sydney Royal Show.

Mention the word Clydesdale to those of a non-horsey pedigree and you'll likely get a response along the lines of 'Really tall with hairy feet' or 'Are those the ones on the Carlton Draught labels?"

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Logan

Mark Logan

Journalist

Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.

Local News

Get the latest Blayney news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.