Blayney VIEW club April notes

Blayney VIEW Club welcomed Rebecca Walsh, executive officer of Ronald McDonald house as guest speaker at the March dinner.
Orange RMH opened in 2015 and to this point has welcomed over 1,200 families, for over 9,500 room nights. This represents a saving of around $1.4 million to families.
In the initial stages, due to financial restraints, the house was open to any family outside a 100 kilometre radius from Orange but that has now been reduced to 25km.
The house is run entirely by volunteers, is opened 365 days each year, for 24 hours each day.
So far the house has required 89,283 volunteer hours.
Families with a child needing medical treatment come from all over the state and due to the facilities available in Orange, there is a high proportion of families requiring paediatric care and also families with a child being treated for mental health issues.
The average length of a stay in Orange is 8 days but the longest stay so far is 175 days!
Big national companies and local businesses have played a huge part in furnishing and equipping the house and providing safe and fun outdoor play areas.
VIEW member Kayleen presented Rebecca with a bag of beanies which her husband Karl had kindly knitted.
Ronald McDonald house depends on the generosity of the local community for items required.
Members of Blayney VIEW Club are in the process of organising a visit to the house so see the building and learn what we as individuals can do to help either by providing items or volunteering.
Two of our Learning for Life students, both boys from Tasmania, celebrate birthdays in April.
One turned 8 and the other 9 and Elaine, our Learning for Life Coordinator sent them birthday wishes.
The guest speaker at the April dinner will be Pip Waters who has done extensive work with and for, Ukranian families who have fled their war torn country and resettled in our area.
Blayney VIEW dinners are held on the 3rd Tuesday of the month and enquiries can be made by phoning 0457672748.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.