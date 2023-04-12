Toole family reunites in Neville

Around 60 Toole descendants recently gathered at the Neville showground for their annual reunion 2023.
People travelled from Port Macquarie, Central and South Coasts, Sydney, ACT and surrounding local districts. A great time was had by all.
A number of family members celebrated their special anniversary and birthdays, with beautiful cakes made by a lifetime family friend Cheryl Clifford.
