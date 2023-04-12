For the past 17 years Miles and Cazzie Hedge have been enjoying the peace and tranquillity of a rural lifestyle that owning 40 acres brings.
Their property though is on Kings Plains with a direct view of where the approved McPhillamy's Gold Project pit will be located.
"Seventeen years ago there was no plan for any mine," he said. "And since the early 1840s this little community has been sitting here undisturbed. Now it's going to be torn apart by progress."
Not only was there no mine planned for Kings Plains, but when they purchased the block they would have been protected by a buffer zone around the site.
A zone in which the developer would have had to compulsorily purchase each property at a premium price.
"When the LNP State Government introduced the Voluntary Land Acquisition and Mitigation Policy in 2018 it changed everything," Mr Hedge said.
"As a community we've been financially disadvantaged and damaged by that government's decision all at the behest, I believe, of the NSW Minerals Council."
"That single decision has meant that anyone south of the Mid-Western Highway has been stuck here, completely stuffed and excluded."
Rather than taking out his anger on Regis Resources, the owner and developer of the mining project or Blayney Shire Council, Mr Hedge would rather take on the Independent Planning Commission, and Member for Bathurst, Paul Toole.
"Paul Toole did nothing at all to help us, nothing," he said. "Even if the state government were the only ones who could help us, when we went and saw him, he washed his hands of it. "
As for the IPC, Mr Hedge said that he has lost all faith in the process and described the three day public meeting as being a total farce.
"What a total waste of time and money that was," he said. "You only have to look at the minimal changes to the conditions that were imposed by the DPE to see that they were there only to hear, not to listen to the genuine concerns of the Kings Plains residents."
Mr Hedge points to the development of a silver, lead and zinc mine in Lue as a further example of how out of touch the IPC is with the concerns of the communities living near the mine sites.
"The IPC are just factotum," he said. "They're there to rubber stamp whatever the DPE puts forward."
"Like us the residents of Lue have been put to the sword.
"Yes it means that there will be jobs and investment in Blayney, but out here we'll be putting up with noise, dust and light for the next 15 years."
Paul Toole MP said that the decision to approve the McPhillamy's Gold Mine was determined by the Independent Planning Commission.
"It's important to see that strict conditions were placed on the mine for consent to minimise impact on the environment, including water, noise and dust.
"The applicant is also required to prepare a range of comprehensive management plans and report on mitigation measures, monitor results and compliance as part of the appropriate conditions of consent."
A spokesperson for the IPC said the panel acknowledges the efforts of the local community in writing submissions and presenting at the public hearing.
"Their input allowed the Panel to make a fully informed decision and apply appropriate conditions of consent."
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
