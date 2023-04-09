Owning a pub is one of those romantic notions that many a regular, sitting on the other side of the bar, would have dreamt of.
As some pubs become multi-million dollar investments those still looking to invest in a small country pub can still do so, and that's exactly what Shaun and Vee Bettridge, along with Shaun's cousin David Bettridge, are doing at the Royal Hotel in Carcoar.
"Vee and I we've been running an accommodation business in Wattle Flat for many years now, it's a homestead and a few cabins, and that was a challenge for us both to get that up and running," Shaun said.
With that enterprise proving to be a success the pair began the search for another challenge, and when they saw the Royal Hotel up for sale, a trip to Carcoar was organised.
"In Wattle Flat our local is the Royal Hotel in Sofala and being down there and seeing how the pub is the hub of the town, and is what a country pub should be, we thought we'd give it a crack," Shaun said.
Part of what the three of them want to do in Carcoar is help boost the local economy through and become part of the recovery from the past few years.
"We just want to keep that country pub vibe going," Shaun said.
"We don't plan on changing things much at all really. Things are going well here and it's pretty much just a bit of a baton pass from the past licensees Gerry and Jason who are helping us get our heads around how to run the pub."
With two fine-dining venues catering to tourists in town Shaun said that their main aim will be to cater for the locals.
"My cousin David has come from Bateman's Bay to run the kitchen and we're really just looking at doing really good traditional pub food, and making it affordable for those in town," Shaun said.
Located at 6 Belubula Street, on a 4,871 square-metre block, the pub was sold with a full-hotel license with bistro facilities and a dining room to seat up to 46 people with additional seating on the verandah and in the rear beer garden.
There is also a large public bar, keno facilities and a pool table but no poker machines.
