An AV link diagnosis of appendicitis was missed at Blayney MPS

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated April 5 2023 - 2:10pm, first published 2:00pm
Eli Jones had an appendectomy only 30 minutes after it was discovered that he had a ruptured appendix.
When Aletha Jones' six year-old son Eli began to complain about feeling unwell from flu like symptoms on Friday March 24 she began the usual routine of ibuprofen and paracetamol treatment to help stem his discomfort.

