Year 11 Blayney High School student Amy Corbett has only ever watched cricket being played at the home of the game, Lord's Cricket Ground in London, on television.
But in early July there's a good chance that Amy and a selection of players from around Australia will be doing just that as part of the Wanderers Australia tour, which kicks off late June and explores England, Wales and France.
Since being selected as part of the PSSA squad in Year 5 at Blayney Public School, Corbett has been perfecting her medium pace bowling, notching up five for nine off four overs in a President's Cup match with her Bathurst Bushranger's side.
"I just really love the team spirit in cricket," she said, "The atmosphere, the teams we're in, every minute of it, I love it."
This will be Amy's first trip out of Australia and will be accompanied by her mother Jodie Kodie-Corbett in what is a whirlwind tour of cricket, history and culture.
The tour for the pair will begin on June 29 when they fly out of Sydney, bound for London via Singapore.
Sightseeing in London will start the experience before the group heads to the Cotswolds for its first games.
Wales will be the next stop, with junior representative sides the opponents before more games are played in regional England, Gloucestershire, Cheshire, Yorkshire and the Midlands.
From there the cricket experience will end with the next location being the World War I Battlefields of France.
The group then moves on to Paris before departing back home on July 14.
In all they will be playing eight games over the 16 days that they will be away, but that doesn't faze Amy at all.
"I'm really looking forward to being able to play in some of the smaller villages and then being able to take a look around, I think it will be a fantastic tour," she said.
The icing on the cake is the possibility of not only throwing done a few balls at Lord's, but catching either the men's or women's ashes games while she is in London.
With her long experience in the game, she's certainly hoping that her next venture to the home of cricket will be grander.
"Playing for the Australian women's cricket team would be absolutely awesome," she said.
