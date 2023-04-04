Around the grounds with our junior sports stars

How good is it to see the boys and girls all lining up to play a bit of sport on the weekends.
While their parents and carers shiver on the sidelines, wishing they'd bought a larger coffee than the one gripped in their cold blue hands, the kids are bolting around the grounds just hoping that at the end of it there's a stop off at their preferred multinational burger joint.
Congratulations Oscar and Billy Bright for being selected into the Western PSSA U11s Rugby League team to play in the State Carnival held at Liverpool in June. Training is every Tuesday and Thursday night at King George Oval.
Recently our Boys Volleyball Team headed to Homebush to play in the Volleyball NSW Schools competition, where they competed against the strongest in NSW in the Year 11 Boys Division.
The boys played great all day but played exceptionally well in the final to come out victors and bring home the gold!
Congratulations boys on an incredible achievement.
Blayney Junior Soccer Club offers soccer for boys and girls aged 5yrs to 17yrs and the club needs a few more players to fill their Under 9, 10, 11 & 12 teams. All age groups are most welcome. To find out more pop an email to bjsregistrar@gmail.com
On Sunday March 19 the Blayney Rep Teams travelled to Cowra for their first carnival of the season.
We have teams in every division which is extremely exciting.
The 11's development, 12's, 13's, 14's, 15's & 17's all braved the extreme heat to play some great netball, some girl's experienced their first taste of rep netball.
The teams played 4-6 games of netball before the carnival was called off at a mild 38c. Thanks to all our supporters, coaches, managers and especially our umpires who we can't play without!
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.