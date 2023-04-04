Blayney Chronicle
Home/National Sport/A-League
Junior Sport

Around the grounds with our junior sports stars

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated April 6 2023 - 9:12am, first published April 4 2023 - 1:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blayney's netball players braved the 38c heat during the recent carnival in Cowra.
Blayney's netball players braved the 38c heat during the recent carnival in Cowra.

How good is it to see the boys and girls all lining up to play a bit of sport on the weekends.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Logan

Mark Logan

Journalist

Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.

Local News

Get the latest Blayney news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.