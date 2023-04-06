Unlike the dumb mobile phones of the past, modern smartphones are all pervasive, distracting, addictive and a conduit for cyberbullying and mental health issues in our young.
Those are the words of the newly elected Premier of NSW Chris Minns who is making good his promise of banning mobile phones in all public high schools across the state commencing on the first day of term four.
For students at Blayney High School though, that blanket ban should be easy to accept as all of this year the students have been popping their phones into Yondr pouches at the start of each day.
Yondr pouches are small lockable pouches in which the students lock their phones but can access them whenever needed during class.
President of the school's P&C Kate Hamson said that the committee and parents at the school are in full support of the mobile phone ban.
Today's kids are exposed to so much more through their phones than we were when we were kids- Kate Hamson
"The introduction of the Yondr pouches have been a really good initiative and the school has been very proactive in introducing them this year," she said.
"Today's kids are exposed to so much more through their phones than we were when we were kids. Having the phones locked away will really help reduce the number of things that can start at school."
In one of the more extreme cases an altercation between two students involving a knife attack at Canobolas Rural Technology High School in 2022 was organised through a series of mobile phone messages.
Thankfully at Blayney High the student body are more sensible and have accepted the mobile phone ban as well as the vast majority of parents.
For the students currently they can ask a teacher to unlock the pouches so they can use their phones in class or at the canteen to pay for food.
Come fourth term though phones won't be allowed on the school grounds at all, fortunately the students at Blayney High won't have to go cold turkey.
"The students were told at the end of last year that this system was to be introduced so they've had a trial period where they have had to get used to it,"Mrs Hamson said.
"This included a grace period where they were simply instructed to get with the program,"
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
