Blayney Chronicle
Home/News/Local News

Blayney P&C gives full support for mobile phone ban at High School

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated April 6 2023 - 11:23am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
No selfies here. Costa Georgiadis visited Blayney High School in March, midway through the students first term with their phones locked in Yondr pouches.
No selfies here. Costa Georgiadis visited Blayney High School in March, midway through the students first term with their phones locked in Yondr pouches.

Unlike the dumb mobile phones of the past, modern smartphones are all pervasive, distracting, addictive and a conduit for cyberbullying and mental health issues in our young.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Logan

Mark Logan

Journalist

Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.

Local News

Get the latest Blayney news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.