Blayney Chronicle
Home/News/Local News

Blayney High team wins Science and Engineering Challenge

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated April 3 2023 - 3:20pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blayney High year 10 students Henry Hansen, Brayden Brewster and Kieran Hobba with their bridge. Picture by Chris Seabrook.
Blayney High year 10 students Henry Hansen, Brayden Brewster and Kieran Hobba with their bridge. Picture by Chris Seabrook.

SCIENCE and suspense combined during an annual challenge that returned to Stannies this week, and it was a group from Blayney High School that came out victors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Blayney news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.