SCIENCE and suspense combined during an annual challenge that returned to Stannies this week, and it was a group from Blayney High School that came out victors.
The Science and Engineering Challenge - featuring teams from six Bathurst and region schools - incorporated a number of activities, the last of which was the construction of a load-bearing bridge.
Students from each school took their turn at the front of Stannies' performing arts centre to test the bridge that they had created and the tension built along with the weight the structure had to bear.
"The challenge is for year 10 students, who come together from schools and do eight activities over the day," Doug Kinlyside from the Rotary Club of Bathurst Daybreak said.
"The whole idea is to get them involved in STEM [science, technology, engineering and mathematics], give them hands-on experience and get them excited about what they will do in year 11 and 12 as STEM students.
"Rotary Club of Bathurst Daybreak organise it here [in Bathurst], but Newcastle University people come down with gear and bits and pieces to do it."
The overall winner for the day, for the second year in a row, was Blayney High, whose jubilant students are now off to the state level of the competition at Newcastle.
Blayney High SRC representatives Ella Sinclair and Sage Toledo were both part of the team that went to the state level last year as well and said they will be better this year for the experience.
"We were a bit underprepared for state [last year]," Ella said.
"We didn't know what to expect.
"They changed up the activities we were doing, so we weren't prepared for that specific activity, but it was still an awesome experience."
They said the Blayney High team members had spent a couple of classes in the week leading up to the competition at Bathurst getting familiar with different tasks, including designing a bridge and discussing ideas.
Science head teacher at Blayney High School Michelle Dowsett said that the students smashed the competition winning it by 200 points.
"We had 30 kids there that split up into groups and some worked on the Stringways, Electrocity, Job Jumble, Mission to Mars, Grasping at Straws, Confounding Communications and Helter Skelter tasks while one group worked solely on the Bridge building," she said.
"They're all critical thinking tasks which makes them think about the problem and then apply their knowledge to find a solution."
University of Newcastle Science and Engineering Challenge team leader Chris Hendry, who kept the proceedings moving along at Stannies, said the challenge has a long history and a noble aim.
"We're trying to get them out of the classroom and using some real world examples," he said of the students and the activities they are set.
For the bridge activity, he said, the students are given a collection of materials, they construct a support structure to go inside a test rig and then a metal trolley - with an ever-increasing weight - is rolled repeatedly across it.
In another activity, he said students "create a suspension system to move a little 3D printed shuttle across an undulating surface using basically something very akin to Meccano".
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Hendry said he had been working for the challenge for more than a decade.
"The program has been running for over 20 years now, and we work in partnership with a lot of universities around the country, so we are often finding people who come back and volunteer at the event itself are past participants and they are studying engineering or science," he said.
The other participating schools at Stannies were La Salle Lithgow, Oberon High, Scots All Saints College, MacKillop College and St Stanislaus' College itself.
Rotary Club of Bathurst Daybreak thanked Carters Engineering for sponsoring the challenge at Bathurst and the Rotary clubs of Oberon and Blayney for their contributions to transport and volunteering for their respective high schools.
Rotary Club of Bathurst also contributed to Lithgow High's transport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.