How to keep flowers fresh and longer-lasting

One home decorating trend that will surely never go out of style is the use of fresh flowers. There's something about fresh flowers you can never feel from other decorations. For one, having fresh flowers around the house or in your office can inspire an instant mood lift and add more life and colour to any room.

Additionally, various studies claimed being surrounded by fresh flowers can reduce stress and have a therapeutic and calming effect on people's overall health and wellness. However, as soon as your display of flowers starts to wither, the dying flowers can also make your space look gloomy and dirty. And sometimes, the withered flowers may also leave a stinky smell in the room when not taken out immediately.

Fortunately, you can follow a few easy tips to help prolong your flowers' life and keep them fresh, enabling you to enjoy their beauty for a few more days. To help you get started, here's a quick guide to keeping your cut flowers fresh:

1. Cut the stems first before placing them in the water

Suppose you recently received a bouquet of red roses from your loved one. And because you'd like to enjoy these roses for as long as possible, you immediately placed them in the vase to preserve and display them. However, after the first day, perhaps you've noticed the roses' petals are beginning to look dry and brown despite changing their water several times. So, what do you think happened?

Before the bouquet of roses has landed in your hands, the flowers have probably travelled for a few miles. During this ride, the ends of the stems were exposed to the air or other outdoor element, causing them to dry and die. So, when you place these roses immediately in the water, the dead ends of the stem won't be able to absorb the water, causing your flowers to wither and die prematurely after a few days.

Thus, one of the simple tips on looking after roses is to cut the ends of their stems before placing them in the water. Cutting the ends by 2.5 to 5cm at a 45-degree angle will remove the dead part of the stems and expose the fresh tissues that can absorb water more efficiently. It's also recommended to re-cut the stems every few days to remove the soggy ends and keep your flowers fresh and hydrated.

2. Remove the extra leaves

Besides cutting the ends of the stems, it's also best to cut off extra leaves from the base of the stems as part of your daily flower care routine, especially if they'll likely submerge under the waterline. The leaves might bring bacteria to the water, eventually impacting your flowers' life. So, eliminating them can help keep the vase water clean and odour-free.

3. Prepare the vase

To keep your arrangement of flowers neat and fresh, place them in a clean, nice vase. As a good start, here are a few things to keep in mind when preparing the vase to place your flowers in:

Use the proper size vase or container

Did you know that the size of your vase can affect the freshness and longevity of your flowers? While it's common for some homeowners not to put much thought into the vase size as they focus more on the designs and styles, if you use a too small vase, the flowers won't have enough breathing space, cutting their lifespan shorter.

A small vase will also cause the stems to squish or cramp together. On the contrary, if your vase is too wide, the flower arrangement will lose shape, and the stems will eventually curl down due to a lack of support.

The general rule is that the vase height should be at least one third of the flowers' height. But if you're unsure which vase size to use for your flowers, you can consult a trained and professional florist to help you pick the right vase or container size. The perfect vase size will hold the stems nicely into its opening.

Use a clean vase

After choosing the right vase for your flowers, wash it with warm water and scrub it with soap. Doing so helps remove dust, dirt, grime, and harmful bacteria that could cause your flowers to die prematurely.

4. Change the vase water every two to three days

The main factor keeping your flowers alive and fresh is their water supply. Experts recommend changing the vase water every two to three days to help them stay alive longer. But before changing the water, clean the vase first to remove any dirt or debris. Also, if there are dying leaves on the stem, cut them off to avoid affecting the rest of the flowers.

Meanwhile, to help your flowers open up faster, consider switching your cold water to warm water. The warm temperature allows the stems to suck more water molecules. And ideally, you'd want the water's temperature to be between 38 to 43 degrees C.

Once the flowers have bloomed and opened, you can replace the warm water with a cold one. Just like putting fruits and veggies in the fridge extends their lifespan, using cold water can also help prolong the freshness of your flowers.

5. Get rid of the dying flowers

Eventually, after several days of trying to keep them long-lasting, some flowers will wither and turn dark individually. To prolong the lifespan of the other fresh flowers, get rid of the dead or dying blooms to avoid them from contaminating the healthy ones.

The dead flowers are also susceptible to mould growth, which can quickly spread to the entire flower arrangement when not removed immediately. Plus, the dark-coloured flowers will detract from the beauty of the entire flower arrangement. So, always keep an eye on your flowers and remove the dead ones immediately to keep them looking fresh and alive.

6. Be mindful of where you place your flowers

As much as possible, avoid placing your flowers in locations where they could be directly exposed to the sun (for example, a window or a terrace). You must also avoid putting them near or on surfaces that generate heat (such as appliances). It'd be good to note that direct sunlight exposure and other heat sources can cause your flowers to dehydrate quickly and wilt prematurely. Moreover, as mentioned previously, cooler temperatures work best in prolonging the life of your flowers, except for tropical flowers that thrive best on heat and humidity, like orchids.

