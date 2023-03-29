Blayney Chronicle
Newbridge's Winter Solstice Festival is returning on June 24

March 30 2023 - 10:00am
Members of Iron Fest indulging in some Viking sword play during the 2019 Winter Solstice Festival.
For too many years now the wicker man in Newbridge has survived his annual burning.

