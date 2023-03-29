For too many years now the wicker man in Newbridge has survived his annual burning.
This June his time will be up and once more the good folk of the Blayney Shire will be able to toss him into the bonfire and be merry once more.
Newbridge Winter Solstice is back on June 24, two days after the actual solstice on June 22.
The event has always been a great opportunity for fans of all things pagan, Nordic or just plain nerdy to dress up in their favourite theme as a viking, a lord or a lady, a damsel or a knight, a witch or a wizard or whatever takes your fancy.
A highlight of the festival is the bonfire on the Gladstone green outside the hotel and It is a tradition to throw a small wicker man, with your pledge written on paper, into the fire to cleanse the energy and start anew as the days lengthen towards spring.
There will be markets, sword fights, dancing and live music throughout the day.
Winter Solstice daytime frivolity and fun will begin at 12pm. The bonfire will light up at 5pm.
