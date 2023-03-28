Blayney Chronicle
Junior Sport

NRL holiday clinic to be held during Easter break in Blayney

Updated March 28 2023 - 6:36pm, first published 4:18pm
The Blayney Junior Rugby League are hosting a NRL League Stars Holiday Clinic on Thursday April 13 with action kicking off at KGO at 10:00am.

Local News

