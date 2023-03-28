NRL holiday clinic to be held during Easter break

The Blayney Junior Rugby League are hosting a NRL League Stars Holiday Clinic on Thursday April 13 with action kicking off at KGO at 10:00am.
Participants will have the chance to run around and have some fun with friends whilst learning the skills of rugby league through a variety of different non-contact activities that are full of fun!
Bring along a hat, drink bottle, sunscreen and appropriate clothing and footwear.
Holiday clinics are non-contact and appeal to the true nature of kids in all their messy, high energy, love of fun and play. They are all about providing the perfect introduction to Rugby League for primary school aged boys and girls. Whether you are new to Rugby League or have played before, holiday clinics are a great way to learn new skills and meet friends along the way.
Our holiday programs and clinic participants will receive a participant pack with loads of great footy items inside.
Register at shorturl.at/tyOW3
