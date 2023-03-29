Opportunity for a reset of local councils with new government

With the transition from a Coalition state government to a Labor one now complete, Blayney Shire Council mayor Scott Ferguson is confident that the mature, professional and respectful nature of it augers well for the regions.
"I think that regardless of your political views that in itself has been good to watch," he said.
Cr Ferguson, as vice-president of Local Government NSW, said that for the regions there will now be a reset as they come to work with the new minister for local government.
"I look forward to meeting the minister to discuss the ongoing issues of council sustainability and engaging with the ministry and other ministers to get to know them and work on some real positive outcomes," he said.
Something that Cr Ferguson wants to see continuing in some form or another are programs such as Resources for Regions and Stronger Country Communities.
"We've had nearly a decade of funding through those funds that has allowed us to catch up on a lot of our infrastructure like lighting, sporting facilities and the showground precinct," he said.
"That's all work that we would never have done without that money."
Another major topic for all councils is the issue of rate pegging and financial sustainability.
"The rate-pegging system is broke," he said. "We've had nearly 50 years of it and we're the only state in Australia that still has it."
One constant though for Blayney is the return of Paul Toole as local member.
"I look forward to continuing working with Paul into the future," he said.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.