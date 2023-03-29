Blayney Chronicle
Scott Ferguson is looking forward to meeting new minister.

Mark Logan
Mark Logan
Updated March 30 2023 - 9:06am, first published 9:00am
Opportunity for a reset of local councils with new government
With the transition from a Coalition state government to a Labor one now complete, Blayney Shire Council mayor Scott Ferguson is confident that the mature, professional and respectful nature of it augers well for the regions.

