Buying a crane as a business: When to consider it

When does it make sense to purchase a crane and how to get started finding the one that best fits your needs. Picture Shutterstock

Are you thinking about buying a crane for your business? With so many factors to consider, you're probably wondering if it's the right move. Investing in equipment can be expensive and complicated, so weighing the pros and cons is essential.



Read on to find out when it can make sense to purchase this valuable machinery and how to get started finding the one that best fits your needs.

Factors to consider before purchasing a crane

When in the market, it is essential to consider a few vital factors before shopping around for cranes for sale in Australia. It would be good to consider all the potential activities the crane will be used for and determine which type of crane is most suited to the task.



You should also think about other purposes the crane might be used for moving forward and consider future changes in layout or space that might impact the use of your crane.

Depending on where the crane will be deployed, you may need to factor in the transport cost to the job site and local permits, inspections and certifications regulations.



These can quickly add up since cranes are much larger than standard business equipment. The last thing would be operating costs, which include training fees for operators, fuel costs, regular maintenance procedures and parts replacement or upgrades throughout its life cycle.

Pros and cons of investing in a crane

Investing in a crane can be a great way to increase productivity for any project relying on the lifting, moving, and placement of heavy materials. But before business owners commit to such an investment, it is crucial to consider the advantages and disadvantages that investing in a crane brings.

You will no longer have to rent them or hire someone with experience operating them, which will result in savings over time, but this is only useful if the crane is frequently utilised.



Having your crane also saves time and is much more efficient than going through the renting process constantly. It may also be used to rent out to other businesses, providing an additional source of income.

The cons of investing are that you must account for proper maintenance and storage space requirements which could be costly and a hassle. You should also ensure the crane operator has up-to-date qualifications and an understanding of relevant policies and regulations. Keeping on top of these is essential but may also be time-consuming.

Different types of cranes and their uses

There are various types for different applications, including tower cranes, overhead cranes, and articulated cranes, to name a few. While there are many types, they all utilise complex technology to safely and efficiently move massive loads around worksites.

Tower cranes

These are generally used for vertical building operations like raising the steel frames of high-rise buildings. They are not suitable for larger construction sites that have smaller buildings and require more horizontal mobility.

Overhead cranes

The overhead crane can be a great solution when lifting materials from one area to another and come in several configurations. They can easily take any object from one part of the site to another and, depending on configuration can be quite adaptable.

Articulated cranes

Articulated cranes provide a flexible solution when dealing with narrow areas or where a large turning radius is needed. These may be needed for more delicate limited spaces such as tunnels or underground construction sites.

Conclusion

In conclusion, purchasing a crane is a big decision that requires thoughtful consideration as it is costly and a large piece of equipment to store. Balancing the advantages and disadvantages and considering your business needs is key when deciding on the right type of crane.

After purchasing, don't forget to follow the proper safety guidelines and maintenance your crane for long-term use to get the best out of your investment.

