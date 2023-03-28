Co-coach of the Blayney Bears Alex Pettit knew that the OAMS knock-out competition held on Saturday was going to be a test.
Up against the defending Group 10 reserve grade premiers Bathurst Panthers in their first game, the Bears almost had them beaten, but a knock-on call from the Bears kick-off in the dying minutes didn't go the Bears' way and they lost 22-18.
"In the first half we were matching them try for try, but in the second half we ended up defending only and that really busted us for the rest of the day," Pettit said.
"We did play some really good footy in patches and once we build up our match fitness it will all come together. There's no need to stress.""
The four-team competition was a chance for the clubs to see where they're at ahead of the inaugural Western Reserve Grade Premiership and how they might stack up against Group 11 opposition.
Pettit said with the Cowra Magpies no longer fielding a first-grade side that the competition this year is going to be tough.
"The Magpies will now have a really strong side in the reserves and that's adding a new dimension to the competition."
Hawks beat Cowra 14-6 in the final.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.