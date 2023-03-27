Blayney Chronicle
Blayney council's Financial Assistance Package announced

By Mark Logan
Updated March 27 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 3:12pm
The Bucking Bulls Australia finals are to be held in Blayney in May.

The recipients of round two of Blayney Shire Council's Community Financial Assistance Program were revealed during the ordinary general meeting on March 21.

