The recipients of round two of Blayney Shire Council's Community Financial Assistance Program were revealed during the ordinary general meeting on March 21.
An amount of $21,422 was allocated to varying groups throughout the shire.
Those benefiting are
A request from the Orange Regional Conservatorium for $2152 for the Come Together Choir Morning Tea: Catering, Printing and Advertising was rejected and only $124 for the waiver of council fees for that event were approved.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
