It was a great day out at the Lyndhurst Country Community Fair on Sunday with loads of activities to keep everyone entertained.
Most of the village's community groups were represented with the cricket club in particular having a strong day.
Popular activities were the Leap of Faith, the three inflatables and of course the Blayney Show Dog High Jump.
Also of interest were the vintage cars and bikes and the RFS fire truck.
