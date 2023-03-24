Blayney Chronicle
Home/News/Local News
Education

Blayney High School's Girls Can Too program a success

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
March 24 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

All around NSW female Year 10 and 11 students have been given the opportunity to participate in a fully immersive work experience in fields that traditionally have been male dominated.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Logan

Mark Logan

Journalist

Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.

Local News

Get the latest Blayney news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.