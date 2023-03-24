All around NSW female Year 10 and 11 students have been given the opportunity to participate in a fully immersive work experience in fields that traditionally have been male dominated.
Plumbing, bricklaying, plastering, carpentry, electrical and automotive are just some of the skills that students in Years 10 and 11 at Blayney High School will develop as part of Girls Can Too program.
As Year 10 student Madison Case laid the first of many bricks on a trial wall she said that being outside was much preferable than traditional lessons.
"It's so much better than working in a classroom just writing," she said. "I really enjoy the metal work, woodwork and playing sport."
Girls Can Too includes hands-on training, work ready sessions, industry tours, female guest speakers and work experience.
Students get exposure to fun and hands-on practical activities, that are designed to equip them with real life experiences of working in trades.
With the support of Blayney tradies such as plumber Brad Henry and builder Dave Cowan the students will be working in the school's purpose built cottage to develop their skills.
Stella Hodder is in Year 10 and as she holds a stud wall up for the hammer and nail wielding Sophie Henry she reveals that it's not only woodwork and carpentry that appeals.
"I really like doing most of the hands on subjects, especially Food Technology because I get to eat what we make at the end of the class," she said.
Coordinator Clint Giddings said that the program could only really be effective with the support of local trades businesses.
"The was that students would provide the labour after getting instruction from local tradespeople during each stage of the project," he said.
"Without people like Brad and Dave to come into the school, and big businesses supplying timber, concrete and other items a project as valuable as this wouldn't be possible.
"Result was that many students contributed to and completed a 14 x 10 metre building and learnt skills and knowledge on foundations, bricklaying piers, sub flooring, floorboards, wall framing, roof trusses, roof sheeting/plumbing, concreting, cladding, window/door fix out and painting."
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
