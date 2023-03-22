Blayney Chronicle
Reserve grade knockout to test the Blayney Bear's new recruits

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated March 23 2023 - 10:27am, first published 10:00am
Bears co-coach Alex Pettit with Mitch Bonham, Reece Bell and Jackson Carter, and another drop-in.

The Blayney Bears are really getting the ball rolling into the 2023 season and this Saturday at King George Oval the lads will be having a busy day at the Reserve Grade knockout.

