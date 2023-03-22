The Blayney Bears are really getting the ball rolling into the 2023 season and this Saturday at King George Oval the lads will be having a busy day at the Reserve Grade knockout.
The club has signed up a swag of new talent for 2023 with Mitch Bonham, Reece Bell and Jackson Carter all putting on the Bears colours along with brothers Nic and Nate Barlow for the 2023 season.
Coach Alex Pettit said that the new recruits were really fitting in well.
"Except for Reece who has a wedding to go to, they'll all be playing this Saturday," he said.
With 26 players on the books Pettit is confident that this season will be a great season for the young side.
"Most of the old blokes are gone," he laughed, "Except for me and Jesse."
"We're really spoilt for choice this Saturday so we'll be trying some of the players in different positions, making a few changes on the fly."
Pettit already knows which two teams will be the most challenging this year, and as luck would have it, they drew them in the knockout draw.
"Panthers and Workies will certainly be the teams to beat this year," he said.
The Orange Aboriginal Medical Service Reserve Grade knockout draw is as follows:
This Saturday the season launch will be held at 6.30pm for a 7pm start at the Royal Hotel where the club's online poll to determine the Team of the Decade will be announced.
Entry is only $10 a head and includes dinner and $5 in raffle tickets for the Saturday night draws.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.