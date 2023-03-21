All the latest action from Blayney Golf course

Last weekend we played our 3rd and 4th round of our 72 hole Championships.
Saturday's 18 hole stroke event winner was Toby Tyrrell on a C/B with nett 66.
A/Grade R/U Rod Corbett nett 67.
B/Grade R/U Dale Salter nett 66.
Ball winners were Brett Symington nett 67, Gav Stammers,Ted Dell and Bill Davis nett 68 and with nett 69 Tony Smith, Jessy Cheney, Darren Cole and Jordan Hobby.
Nearest the pin 6th/15th.
A/Grade Rod Corbett 600cm.
B/Grade George Schymko 1100cm.
Leaders in our 72 hole stroke play Championship's with final round to be played.
A/Grade Tyler Keen and Mick Tyrrell on 220.
B/Grade Gerry Davis 241 and Nick Corbett 244.
C/Grade Jessy Cheney 252 and Dale Salter 257.
Sunday's final round.
Wally Hodder nett 66.
A/grade R/u Tony Gannon nett 68.
B/Grade R/U on a C/B T0by Tyrrell nett 67.
Ball winners Brett Symington, Darren Cole nett 67 and with nett 69 Nick Corbett, Garry Keen and Dale Salter.
Nearest the pin 2nd/11th.
A/grade Mick Tyrrell 60cm.
B/Grade Dale Salter 499cm.
Congrats to our winners.
A/Grade Tyler Keen 294
R/U Mick Tyrrell 299.
Hcp winner Garry Keen 275.
B/Grade Nick Corbett 322.
R/U Gerry Davis 324.
Hcp winner Brett Symington 273.
C Grade Jessy Cheney won in a play off 345 where Jessy won on the 1st hole.
R/U Dale Salter 345.
Hcp winner Toby Tyrrell 258.
Match Play Championship rounds.
A/Grade Tyler Keen v Billy Davis.
Garry Keen v Jason Davis.
Tony Smith v Tony Gannon.
Mick Tyrrell v Wayne Fenwick.
B/Grade Nick Corbett Bye.
Gerry Davis v Brett Symington.
Rod Corbett v Tony Bowers.
Zack Stammers v Oscar Casell.
C/grade Dale Salter v Leon Roweth
Darren Cole v Kieran Patrick.
Toby Tyrrell v Wally Hodder.
Gavin Marks v George.
