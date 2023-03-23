Blayney Chronicle
Blayney council has approved what could be the last funds from the coalition government

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
March 23 2023 - 12:00pm
Council counts the cash in case the coalition crashes

If the pundits are correct Tuesday night's Blayney Shire Council March ordinary meeting may well be the last one under the current coalition government.

