Council counts the cash in case the coalition crashes

If the pundits are correct Tuesday night's Blayney Shire Council March ordinary meeting may well be the last one under the current coalition government.
With local state member Paul Toole happy to make sure that his constituents receive their fair share of the funding cake, Tuesday's meeting was all about stamping those funding agreements and getting that cash in the bank.
With mayor Scott Ferguson away on leave and Allan Ewin and Michelle Pryse-Jones both absent through illness, council was able to scrape together a quorum to allow the meeting to go ahead.
Indeed after granting the River Yarn Fibre Festival $900 from the Tourism Development Program to help it kick off, the inkpad was filled and the approved stamp was held high and firm as each funding deed was announced.
Those deeds approved were:
We did miss out on $1,170,000 for Three Brothers Road, but them's the breaks.
Council's investments was next up on the agenda and chairman David Somervaille was quick to point out that council has a lot of cash squirrelled away.
"You'll see that we have more funds invested at the moment than at any times in the past," he said.
Cr John Newstead was also pleased that the numbers are increasing.
"It's interesting to see that one investment there is at five per cent," he said.
Cr Bruce Reynolds, an economist, added that although the rates are high, so is inflation and council could find itself going backwards over the longer term.
Council's total investment and cash position as at 28 February 2023 is $29,496,357.
Investments earned interest of $70,309.53 for the month of February 2023.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.