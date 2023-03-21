Do you remember the Lyndhurst Market Day?
Well this Sunday at the Lyndhurst Recreation Oval a new and improved version of the market day is back as the Lyndhurst Country Community Fair.
The last time the market day was held was in 2019 and now with the help of funding from the state government's Reconnecting Regional NSW Community Event Program, this Sunday the Lyndhurst Recreation Ground will be full of fun, games and music, with a very Lyndhurst difference.
Organiser Dean Platt said that nearly every aspect of the Lyndhurst community is getting involved on Sunday, and some of the events lined up shows it.
"Lyndhurst is a great community but people have become too used to just sitting inside, we want to bring some of the fun back."
"We've got a garbage truck coming on the day and kids will be able to sit in the cabin and lift the bin up into the back of the truck.
"We will also have Le Danse group here as well as live music and interviews with locals as well as a local dance group."
Not only that but the ever popular fire truck will be there, a magnificent bouncing castle will be installed as well as a horizontal bungee run.
We're going to have a bowling machine in the cricket nets for anyone that's game enough.- Dean Platt
With plenty of space available, and some tremendous new facilities recently installed, the committee have gone all out to make use of the reserve.
"We're going to have a bowling machine in the cricket nets for anyone that's game enough," Mr Platt said.
"The Lyndhurst Golf Club will also have a whole pile of golf clubs and balls for people to have a bit of a hit with."
There will also be over 18 market stalls, food vans, face painting, the Blayney Dog Jump, a petting zoo and a rock climbing pinnacle challenge.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
