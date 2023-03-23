Ever wondered what you can do to help reduce spending money on heating and cooling costs?
One of the first things to do is identify just where all that heat and cold is coming from with a bit of technology with the Save Power Kit from Blayney Library.
The Library has partnered with Blayney Council and the NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment's Sustainable Council and Communities Program to provide free community access to the kit.
The kits come with full instructions, a power mate to test the power use of appliances on stand-by, an infrared thermometer to check for drafts when heating and cooling, another thermometer, a stopwatch and light meter.
Call Blayney Library on 6368 2581 to reserve your loan of the Save Power Kit.
