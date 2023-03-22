Work on the modular units installed at the former Blayney Bowling Club site has ceased following a decision handed down by the NSW Land and Environment Court.
The court case was between Peter Ogilvie and Rovest Holdings Pty Ltd, the developer behind the venture.
The court concluded that Blayney Shire Council's decision making process in approving Rovest Holding's application was miscarried in two respects.
The court decided that the accommodation modules are to be characterised properly as "Buildings" requiring approval under the EPA act rather than as "movable dwellings" and approved under section 68 of the Local Government Act.
Secondly the court decided that council failed to consider all relevant mandatory matters related to stormwater which lead to the second conclusion that the council's approval of the company's application was invalid.
The director of Rovest Holdings Brendan Rouse said that he was surprised and disappointed at the outcome.
"It's a very detailed, technical, legal argument which at the end of the day is frustrating because if they were buildings and we'd gone down the Building Codes of Australia path, they'd physically look exactly the same, with much the same number of them," he said.
"No one would be affected any differently."
Mr Rouse said that until the discretionary hearing detailing what needs to be done and by who is held in May, he would be looking at what options his company has.
"We're the ones that have to defend it and put our money into defending it," he said.
"And supposedly now council's deemed to have made a mistake we've done everything, we had our approval and we've followed that approval to the letter of the law. Now we're in this situation."
Although not ordered to stop working on the modules, Mr Rouse said that until the discretionary hearing is held, work will continue elsewhere on the site.
"We have stopped all work to do with the modules and are now finishing off all the concrete works through the driveway and car parks to maintain access to the storage sheds," he said.
"We were planning on opening in April and to come this close and after investing so much money the hundred people that could have gone in there will now end up in Orange or Bathurst," he said.
Blayney Shire Council General Manager Mark Dicker said that the decision means that at the moment neither council or Rovest Holding know what the future holds for the development.
"There will be a further hearing regarding discretion and costs," he said. "They have said that these things have occurred, but they haven't said what needs to occur. We really won't know what this means until then."
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.