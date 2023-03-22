Blayney Chronicle
Blayney bowling club units deemed to be buildings, not modular units

Mark Logan
Mark Logan
Updated March 22 2023 - 1:58pm, first published 1:30pm
The units in place at the former Blayney Bowling Club site on Tuesday March 21.

Work on the modular units installed at the former Blayney Bowling Club site has ceased following a decision handed down by the NSW Land and Environment Court.

