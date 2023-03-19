Blayney VIEW club's new committee

There was no trouble forming the 2023 committee for Blayney VIEW club.
Lovely to see 4 new faces on committee, some 'old' members shuffled around and even a new position created to enable more committee members.
Club numbers are now well over 30 and the club is continuing to grow.
The guest speaker at our dinner on 21st March will be Rebecca Walsh from Ronald McDonald house.
She will bring us up to date on what is happening there and what is needed. We hope to arrange for a club visit to the facility in the near future.
There are also a number of interesting guest speakers lined up for future months.
No matter who they are or what they're speaking about, we are yet to have a guest speaker who is not interesting and evokes questions and conversation.
VIEW must be one of the most enjoyable and easy ways to raise money for a good cause, the Learning for Life programme.
The monthly meetings consist of a beautiful meal, good company, a chance to meet new people and to be entertained by a guest speaker.
No members are required to take part in any fund raising activities - it's all about having a social evening out.
In a recent report we learned that VIEW clubs of Australia have exceeded their target of 1600 sponsored students.
Apart from assisting students through the Learning for Life programme, VIEW also lobby both State and Federal Government through resolutions, which are formed and voted on by club members.
The resolutions which will be considered for presentation this year are -
In the past VIEW has been responsible through their lobbying for the introduction of yellow raincoats for children in order that they be more visible in wet weather and also for the compulsory installation of reflectors on train carriages, enabling them to be seen when stationary across crossings at night.
Let's see more and more women become part of VIEW to support these great causes.
Phone 0457672748 to enquire about Blayney VIEW Club.
