Millthorpe grabs first Oilsplus Cup premiership in a close contest

When it comes to grand finals, they don't come much better than the 2022/23 Oilsplus Cup between Millthorpe Cricketers and Molong Country.
There was a one handed catch in the outfield, a golden duck on the first ball bowled and fighting finishes from both sides.
As the two bottom dwellers on the Oilsplus Cup ladder the two teams really had something to prove and it was Molong Country who won the toss and padded up.
Maybe they wished they hadn't because it wasn't before long and they were sitting on 2/7 after some great bowling by Paddy Tree and Brett Cooper.
It was a beautiful one-handed catch by Billy Thompson from Tom Card's enticingly placed the ball that really lifted the home team's spirits.
At drinks Molong were only 4/46, but after the sugar water they knuckled down and notched up a respectable 7/133.
Millthorpe's Achilles heel this season has been its batting, something that they are well aware of.
It didn't help that a smoke trailing screamer from Mark Toynton took Lachie O'Keefe out on the first ball.
Thankfully Tommy Harbison and Dave Crombie brought the crew around with Harbison top scoring with 48.
Following on from Molong's lead Millthorpe were 4/40 after Milner and Cooper were taken out at budget prices.
Thanks to Pete Heller and Tom Card the side settled into a steady pace and although Heller was dismissed for 24, Card saw the end of the match with bat in hand beating Molong 8/136.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.