Junior Sport

St Joseph's youngest swimming star to head to Homebush

Updated March 20 2023 - 11:23am, first published 11:00am
Harper's taking a dive into the fast lane

When you come from a long line of competitive swimmers, it's no surprise seven year-old Harper Rodney is heading to Homebush at the end of March to swim at the Polding State Swimming Championships.

