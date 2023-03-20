Harper's taking a dive into the fast lane

When you come from a long line of competitive swimmers, it's no surprise seven year-old Harper Rodney is heading to Homebush at the end of March to swim at the Polding State Swimming Championships.
Hailing from Mandurama Harper will represent St Josephs Catholic Primary School and the Bathurst Diocesan on Thursday the 30th March in the eight year girls 50 metres freestyle.
Harper's mother, grandmother and grandfather were all national swimmers and her great grandmother was also a competitive state and masters swimmer.
Not only did Harper's mother and grandmother swim competitively, they also operated a swim school together for many years and the family has always considered learning to swim essential.
Harper learned to swim at a very young age and has always enjoyed the water.
Harper could swim independently from nine months of age, started swimming club races at two years of age and competed in her first triathlon at just four years of age.
Competitive by nature Harper enjoys nature and loves mastering new technical skills and bettering her personal best, most of all she loves the camaraderie that comes with swimming and sport in general.
Up until now Harper has been too young to participate in school championships and instead had to watch her brothers and cousins competing at the Homebush aquatic centre.
Now that she is old enough to compete at school championships Harper has made it her goal to qualify for the Polding swimming Champion ships at Homebush and over the past six months she has been training in a junior squad once a fortnight and has been doing some private stroke correction lessons once or twice a week with her mother in preparation.
Harper said that she is extremely excited to be representing her school and extended community in Sydney in a few weeks and is extremely proud of her achievements.
"I really love swimming because its challenging and makes you feel fit and strong," she said.
"It's an individual sport, so I know I can be in charge of my own results. I love the feeling of swimming through the water, and especially when I swim fast"
Harpers goal for swimming is to get a new personal best at Homebush, 40 seconds for her 50 metres freestyle, make new friends, improve her dives and finishes and start training more consistently.
