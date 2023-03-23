For many people just the mention of the word 'snake' is enough to send them running, but for one of Blayney's newest residents Jono Roberts, it means quite the opposite.
Hailing originally from Forbes and recently from Queensland Mr Roberts has moved to Blayney with his partner and two kids and is offering his services as a professional snake catcher and remover of all things bitey and scratchy.
"I have my damage mitigation permit which allows me to do a lot with native animals, so it's not just about reptiles," he said. "Not only do I catch snakes but I can handle, possums, wombats, echidnas and all sort of things."
Not only do I catch snakes but I can handle, possums, wombats, echidnas and all sort of things.- Jono Roberts
With the vast majority of attention given to serpents that will put you in hospital, Mr Roberts said that the most dangerous are not quite what you'd expect them to be.
"The small venomous ones are the most difficult to catch," he said. "A juvenile eastern brown straight out of the egg is like handling a piece of cotton in the wind.
"When you can't control the bitey end it's more dangerous than one that has a bigger head that you can control."
With the snake population heading towards hibernation, Mr Roberts is expecting more calls from people battling possums in the roof cavity than snakes under the house. Mr Roberts is available on 0448 343 362.
As is almost always the case with school teachers Gwenda Langley-Irvine had a long list of jobs to do, not only on a day-to-day or week-to-week basis, but in life.
"I recently found a piece of paper that I had written on 25 years ago some goals that I wanted to achieve. I achieved every goal fairly quickly, and the only one left was to own a boutique shop, so I've scratched that off now and done them all," she said, with a clap of the hands.
Originally the small shop next door was called Busy Bee Creative Hive specialising in customised mats for homes and businesses.
On Saturday Gwenda's business success meant that expansion was the next logical step, right next door.
"We're more than mats now with fashion, homewares, accessories and gifts," she said. "Recently we've had a number of couples asking for mats to be made for the entrances to their wedding receptions."
Hive Grove is located at 5a Pym Street, Millthorpe.
He was a success in Millthorpe's Railway Hotel and is now keeping the food lovers of Blayney well fed at Tony G's Bistro on Adelaide Street.
Now Tony Gittany is back in Millthorpe at the town's resurgent bowling club, otherwise known as Club Millthorpe.
Tony said that the menu is based around what equipment that the club has available and after the response in the first week, he's raring to go.
"It's been a fantastic response from locals," he said. "The venue is great for families because the top green is available for the kids now and the parents can sit inside and keep an eye on them."
With the club undergoing planned expansion and renovation works Mr Gittany is positive that its future is now more secure.
"We're working with the club now to keep it growing and down the track we'll look at working with them to expand their opening hours."
Mr Gittany added that his menu at Tony G's Kitchen is available for takeaway.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.