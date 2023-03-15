Blayney Chronicle
Home/News/Local News

Blayney Show Young Woman of the Year 2023 is Rachel Hattenfels

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated March 16 2023 - 11:18am, first published 10:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blayney Show Young Woman of the Year Rachel Hattenfels at the Blayney Show.

Earlier this year trainee veterinary nurse at Blayney Vets Rachel Hattenfels had never really considered entering into the Blayney Show Young Woman of the Year award, but once her manager Penny Ovenstone suggested it, she jumped right in.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Logan

Mark Logan

Journalist

Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.

Local News

Get the latest Blayney news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.