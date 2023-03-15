Earlier this year trainee veterinary nurse at Blayney Vets Rachel Hattenfels had never really considered entering into the Blayney Show Young Woman of the Year award, but once her manager Penny Ovenstone suggested it, she jumped right in.
"I just though I'd give it a go and see what happens," she said, "Hopefully by doing this I will be able to inspire other young women to do the same in the future."
Part of the role is advocating for other women in the bush, and it's something that Rachel is taking very seriously.
"It's a great way to get a voice out there about women in rural situations and also to help improve my own interview and communication skills," she said.
One of the benefits of the program is being able attend conferences, meetings and training sessions to help further her own skills.
"You get to learn a lot about public speaking and writing speeches which isn't something that you get taught about once you leave school," she said. "It's a skill for life that will help me change a few things in the future."
As a veterinary nurse, being able to communicate clearly the situations that they find themselves in is also one of the reasons that Rachel is hoping to improve.
"When we are discharging animals and telling the clients what to do and what to look out for, being able to communicate that properly will become second nature."
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
