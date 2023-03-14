YOUR SAY: Thank you Blayney

Through the Blayney Chronicle newspaper, I wish to thank all members of the Blayney Shire community who have congratulated me on the two awards I have been honoured to receive this year - as Citizen of the Year, and also the Bathurst Electorate Woman of the Year.
Being involved in the local community for me has been a rewarding experience. I have learnt new skills and been given the opportunity to develop others, all the while supported by members of the community in the groups to which I belong.
I have also got to know many other dedicated volunteers from the shire in the process.
I would also like to take the opportunity to clarify two statements that were made in the citation released from the Bathurst electorate office.
These were not intentional, for it is not always possible to accurately note details resulting from a telephone conversation.
The first is that I was involved at times as both conductor and accompanist for the Combined Churches Choir during the years that it was active, and second, I did not 'run the soccer club canteen on the weekend.' It was the dedication of the late Sue Webb who ran that facility for many years.
Sue managed and organised the Junior Soccer canteen each weekend during the competition season. I was just one of many other parents who took their turn on the roster.
Finally, I would like to pay tribute to the many other women in our Blayney Shire who volunteer countless hours of their time with a wide variety of organisations, simply because they value and support the community in which they live, and like to make a difference.
Gwenda Stanbridge, Blayney
