Blayney Chronicle
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Gwenda Stanbridge says thank you to the people of Blayney.

Updated March 14 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 3:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
YOUR SAY: Thank you Blayney

Through the Blayney Chronicle newspaper, I wish to thank all members of the Blayney Shire community who have congratulated me on the two awards I have been honoured to receive this year - as Citizen of the Year, and also the Bathurst Electorate Woman of the Year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Blayney news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.