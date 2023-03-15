YOUR SAY: Well, here's my say on Your Say

Shame on you, editor of the Blayney Chronicle.
Every week I look forward to the front cover of someone or something happening in Blayney.
Not so on the 16th of February. Instead, I saw you have put "your say" for the state election.
So, in keeping with YOUR headline, I have had my say and decided not to buy that week's edition.
It would appear that plenty of other locals had the same SAY as there were still plenty of copies left on the shelf, whereas they usually sell quickly.
This week we have had plenty happening around the town and villages and you did not bother to publish much about it at all, preferring to use pages to further your own agendas.
Shame on you - and my review - 5 STARS of disappointment!
Bradley Bradley, Blayney.
