Millthorpe in Oilsplus Cup cricket grand final, but only just

In one of the more bizarre endings to any competition, last Saturday in Canowindra the Millthorpe Cricketers' side had convinced themselves that they had lost the elimination final against the home team, Canowindra.
After a mighty effort from Paddy Tree and leader Brett Cooper the pair were able to curtail the efforts of Canowindra who had racked up 32 runs from the first four overs.
Once Canowindra had the wind drawn from their sails they collapsed in rapid order scoring 3/34 and then 4/64.
Tom Card didn't start too well handing over 26 runs off his first two overs. That though changed with Tom later taking four wickets for just eight runs in his second spell, finishing with figures of 4/34 off seven overs.
When it was all done and dusted Canowindra had 75 on the scoresheet and Millthorpe were feeling quite pleased with themselves.
The side started well though and at drinks were at an admirable three down for 50 runs. Canowindra weren't going to hang up their Hectors just yet and soon after the break Millthorpe found themselves at 7/56.
Gradually Card and Milner kept the numbers ticking over until at 72, Card was run out. Hearts sunk and when the final two were removed Millthorpe thought they were two runs from victory.
A review, lasting 24 hours, of the scoresheets though showed that Millthorpe had indeed won by two runs.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
