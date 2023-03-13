Blayney Chronicle
Blayney junior Liam Henry re-signs for the Penrith Panthers until the end of 2026, as Bathurst talents feature in Sydney

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated March 14 2023 - 10:27am, first published 10:26am
Blayney's Liam Henry has re-signed with the Penrith Panthers until the end of 2026.

BLAYNEY junior Liam Henry has recommitted to the Penrith Panthers, the forward re-signing at the foot of the mountains until the end of the 2026 season.

