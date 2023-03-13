BLAYNEY junior Liam Henry has recommitted to the Penrith Panthers, the forward re-signing at the foot of the mountains until the end of the 2026 season.
The 21-year-old prop was already contracted to the reigning two-time NRL premiers for the 2023 and 2024 season, but he's now added an extra two seasons to his deal.
Since joining the Panthers in 2019, he's worked his way through the grades, from Jersey Flegg and NSW Cup before making his NRL debut against the North Queensland Cowboys in round 25 last year.
Henry said being at the Panthers "feels like home".
"Re-signing with the Panthers means everything to me because I love this club - it feels like home," he said.
Panthers Rugby League CEO Matt Cameron was pleased with the re-signing of Henry.
"We are thrilled to see Liam commit to the club and we look forward to seeing him progress his rugby league career in Panthers colours," Cameron said.
"Not only is Liam a talented rugby league player, but he is also a respectful and hardworking young man, who represents the club with pride."
The Blayney Bears junior is yet to make an appearance for the Panthers since his debut, which came after a number of regular NRL starters were rested in the lead-up to Penrith's finals campaign.
Henry's latest match for the Panthers was a 30-20 win over South Sydney Rabbitohs on Thursday, March 9, in the NSW Cup.
The reigning NSW Cup champions are one of five teams to have won both games, including the Newtown Jets, who have brothers Andrew and Brad Fearnley on their books.
Brad Fearnley came off the bench in Newtown's 42-12 win over the Parramatta Eels, however, Adam wasn't included in the matchday squad.
In the SG Ball Cup, a competition for under 19s teams, Jesse Limon played at wing for North Sydney Bears, in a heavy 54-10 defeat to Canberra Raiders at Belconnen on Sunday.
Limon did score himself two points, after converting the try of second rower Emmet Nicholls in the 38th minute of the match.
Dayne Fallon was named as the reserve in South Sydney's 24-all draw with Penrith in the Harold Matthews Cup, but the Bathurst youngster didn't get a run. It was the second time this season that the Rabbitohs have drawn a match.
In the NSW Women's Premiership on Saturday, two Bathurst talents went head-to-head when Mounties and North Sydney Bears clashed at Liverpool.
Matilda Power, a former Bathurst Panthers player, started at halfback for Mounties, helping guide the home team to a 24-14 win over Jakiya Whitfeld's Bears.
Whitfeld, who made her NRL Women's debut with the Knights last year, has been in fantastic try-scoring form for the Bears in the competition, having scored six tries from four previous games, but she was unable to add to her try tally in the 10-point loss to Mounties.
Kate Fallon was starting lock for South Sydney in the Tarsha Gale Cup, a junior women's competitions for under 19s.
Unfortunately Fallon and her Rabbitohs teammates, they suffered a 28-0 loss to Penrith Panthers on Saturday at Penrith Stadium.
