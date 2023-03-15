Six of Blayney shire's most problematic roads are scheduled to be repaired thanks to $7.6 million in funds through the NSW Government's Resources for Regions program.
The allocation of $8.1 million from RfR to Blayney shire was announced in August of 2022.
The balance of $500,000 is going towards developing detailed plans for both the Blayney and Millthorpe Main Street Masterplans including one for the showground precinct.
At the time Blayney mayor Scott Ferguson said that If there was one word that comes to mind on where to spend the money, it's roads.
"A fair proportion of this money potentially will be allocated repairing and upgrading them," he said.
That promise has come true with the local roads covered by the grant funding to be completed over the next two to three years to include a 1.8 kilometre stretch of Hobbys Yards Road and the replacement of a failed reinforced concrete box culvert with a single span bridge on Belubula Way.
Other works will be completed on Browns Creek Road, Tallwood Road, Barry Road and Richards Lane in Millthorpe. The funding will allow for the reconstruction and upgrade of these roads to improve safety, through the installation of crash barriers, pavement reconstruction and widening, and initial sealing works.
The Blayney Chronicle understands that the Belubula Way bridge, Hobbys Yard's road and Richards Lane repairs will consume approximately $5.7 million of the total funds with the latter not to be completed for another two years.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
