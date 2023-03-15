Blayney Chronicle
$7.6 million in funds through the Resources for Regions are to be spent on roads.

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated March 16 2023 - 8:45am, first published 8:30am
Bruce Reynolds, Scott Ferguson and Paul Toole at the site of one of the roads to be repaired as part of the Resources for Regions funding.

Six of Blayney shire's most problematic roads are scheduled to be repaired thanks to $7.6 million in funds through the NSW Government's Resources for Regions program.

