It's not a sight that anyone wants to see when they head out to Carcoar Dam to wet a line or have a swim, but visitors that did so last Sunday were greeted by hundreds of dead Redfin Perch lining the banks of the dam.
Orange resident Nikki Davis had taken the trip out to the dam to take the kids for a swim, but that idea was quickly abandoned.
"We decided against it when we saw all the dead fish," she said.
"There were thousands dead or dying, all along the banks and the dam wall. Mostly Redfin from what I could tell."
A spokesperson for NSW Department of Primary Industries said that they have received reports of fish deaths at Carcoar Dam.
"Reports include hundreds of dead fish, with the introduced Redfin Perch reported as the only species affected," the spokesperson said. "DPI Fisheries continue to investigate the incident.
News that is is only the Redfin Perch that has been affected should hearten local anglers considering that in late 2021 25,000 fingerlings were added to the dam and in July last year 300 mature trout were released.
Community members are encouraged to report any fish deaths or observations through the Fishers Watch phone line on 1800 043 536.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.