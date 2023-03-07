Gwenda Stanbridge is Bathurst electorate's woman of the year

Blayney local Gwenda Stanbridge has been named Bathurst Electorate's 2023 NSW Local Woman of the Year.
The Local Women of the Year Award program recognises one woman from every electorate in NSW. Selected by their local Member of Parliament, these women are outstanding members of their local communities.
In 1975 Gwenda was posted as a high school music teacher to Blayney where she has stayed for over 48 years.
Wanting to make a positive impact to the community she had just moved to, Gwenda first joined Blayney Uniting Church and has been an active volunteer there ever since.
She also helped run the Combined High School Choir. Whilst her sons were at school Gwenda was part of the high school P and C and ran the canteen for the soccer club on the weekend.
Gwenda is passionate about Blayney and its rich history. She works tirelessly on community projects within Blayney Shire helping Council, local businesses and interested parties research the history of local buildings and families in the region.
Gwenda was one of the volunteers involved from the early planning stages of the Platform Arts Hub project that resulted in the old Refreshment Rooms at the Blayney railway station being fully refurbished.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said Gwenda Stanbridge is a worthy recipient of the award.
"Our communities are only as successful as the community groups that underpin the services and support we need. But it takes passionate and active volunteers like Gwenda to keep these groups going and bring new life to projects like the Platform Arts Hub. Thank you Gwenda for all you do for the Blayney community."
