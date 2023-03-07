Blayney Chronicle
Gwenda Stanbridge is Bathurst electorate's woman of the year

Updated March 8 2023 - 9:21am, first published 9:03am
Gwenda Stanbridge and Paul Toole at Platform Arts Hub where Gwenda maintains a history exhibition.

Blayney local Gwenda Stanbridge has been named Bathurst Electorate's 2023 NSW Local Woman of the Year.

