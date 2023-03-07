When we sit back on the lounge, flick on the giggle box and relax with some light entertainment, it's not often that we contemplate just how time consuming it is to film them.
That time is all the more pressing when filming on location. Particularly so if that location that has to be transformed back 80 years.
Over a one hour period the one scene captured by the video above was shot six times, with differing camera angles used by the expert crew.
Behind the scenes there were dozens of people, hairdressers, clappers, lighting crew, two blokes moving a massive reflector around sundry other crew, scuttling about doing what they do.
It has caused some inconveniences, especially to Ashcroft's on Pym, but overall it should be another feather in Millthorpe's tourism cap.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
