The 2023 Blayney Show is ready to go

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated March 11 2023 - 9:42am, first published 9:30am
Blayney High School students Sophie McFawn and Kate Williamson with one of the school's grand champion hopefuls. Picture by Mark Logan.

The 2023 Blayney Show is shaping up to be another big event with scores of events big and small, scheduled for this Saturday.

