The 2023 Blayney Show is shaping up to be another big event with scores of events big and small, scheduled for this Saturday.
One of the events that actually takes place over two days is the Junior Judging Student Day.
Blayney High School students Sophie McFawn and Kate Williamson are both keen to take on Scots All Saints in the sheep judging competition, and also engaging in the workshops that will be held this Friday.
"I love going to all the regional shows," said Kate, who has a long history of participating in sheep judging. "I've been studying agriculture here at Blayney High and been part of the Blayney Show since I was in Year 7.
"Every year I go to the shows in Dubbo, Bathurst and down in Victoria. I also go to the Royal Show in Sydney."
Her partner this year is fellow Year 10 student Sophie McFawn who has only recently been introduced to the world of competitive judging.
"This is my first year," she said. "I'm really enjoying it and learning a lot from Kate."
Students from around the region will be descending on the Blayney Showground site this Friday to participate in four workshops on assessment and judging.
Those four areas are sheep (meat), wool, beef cattle and grains.
They will also be trained up in judging presentations and speech making tips, followed by the youth judging competitions in the afternoon.
There is just so much going on at this Saturday's Blayney Show that we really need to filter through all the events to discover the best time to grab the family and head on over to the Blayney showground.
One of the best parts of any show are not the rides and the showbags, although they are fun, it's the pavilions. That's where everyone in the community gets to show off their skills in the kitchen, the garden or with pen, pencil or brush.
It's not too late either. Before 10am on Friday you can drop off some late ripening tomatoes, 250 grams of beans, a child-sized zucchini or any one of the numerous vegetables in the fruit vegetable or farm produce section and make a free entry.
Enjoy a bit of art with your sandwiches and cup of tea? As is the way at the Blayney Show the photography section is always a cracking display in the tea rooms so get a bit of inspiration for your photography from the vast selection of images that are always on display.
At 10am the wood chop events will commence in front of the main pavilion and it's always a potent display of skill, danger and excitement as the competitors take to the logs with their razor sharp axes.
ENTRY
Coming from Blayney entry into the show is via Hill Street whereas from Bathurst entry is off the highway onto Marshalls Lane.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.