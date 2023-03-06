Redevelopment works begin at Blayney MPS

The Blayney community is one step closer to having a modernised health and aged care service with early works for the Blayney Multipurpose Service Redevelopment to commence in the coming weeks.
The redevelopment will centralise residential aged care, hospital, HealthOne, reception and car parking at the Osman Street site, to meet local health care needs now and into the future.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole it's an exciting time for the community as they start to see construction activity ramp up to deliver a modern, new health facility for Blayney.
"Following a competitive tender process, Patterson Building Group has been appointed the early works contractor for the redevelopment, with works to begin in the coming weeks," Mr Toole said.
"They have experience in many other health infrastructure projects, including refurbishment of the Blayney Ambulance Station which was completed last year."
The community will see minor changes to access around the site as the early works commence.
"Every effort has been made to minimise disruption for patients, staff and visitors visiting the health services on site, with all parking spaces maintained and signage in place to direct visitors to car park entry and exit points, hospital and HealthOne pedestrian access," Mr Toole said.
"There may be some increased noise, dust and vibration for the duration of the works, and we are grateful for the community's patience as we complete this work."
Design for Blayney MPS is continuing, with the main works tender and start of construction expected to take place late 2023.
