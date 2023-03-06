Blayney Chronicle
Redevelopment works begin at Blayney MPS

Updated March 8 2023 - 9:14am, first published March 7 2023 - 9:40am
Blayney Health Service Deb Hogan, Manager Kathy Hiller and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole.

The Blayney community is one step closer to having a modernised health and aged care service with early works for the Blayney Multipurpose Service Redevelopment to commence in the coming weeks.

