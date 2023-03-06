Blayney Chronicle
Blayney Rotary to receive $80,000 for Centrepoint climbing wall

Updated March 7 2023 - 9:39am, first published 8:50am
Mike Whitten, Miles Hedge, Paul Toole, Jane Whitten and David Somervaille in front of the wall that will house the climbing wall. Picture contributed.

A partnership between Blayney Rotary Club and Blayney Shire Council will see a new climbing wall in Centrepoint Fitness Complex thanks to an $80,000 grant provided by the NSW Government.

