A partnership between Blayney Rotary Club and Blayney Shire Council will see a new climbing wall in Centrepoint Fitness Complex thanks to an $80,000 grant provided by the NSW Government.
After a survey of the local youth, a climbing wall was the standout winner for what the youth wanted as a new activity in the region.
Rock climbing is a growing sport and the new wall will be a first for the Central West will allow locals to try out the sport for fun or for competition.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said this will be a great addition to the Blayney community.
"The climbing wall will be a unique addition to the community and an activity that everyone can enjoy," Mr Toole said.
"This wall will not only be used by locals for fun but emergency service teams can practice training drills as well."
Member of Blayney Rotary Club member Mike Whitten said this project has been in the pipeline for years.
"We began this project almost three years ago surveying young people and raising funds for the project," Mr Whitten said.
"The Rotary Club wanted to provide locals with something different and exciting to do, we are very appreciative of the council and NSW government's support."
