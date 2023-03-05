Blayney gets back to the 80's with a weekend of fun

The rad folk of Blayney turned out in their droves for the Blayney in the 80's weekend.
Over 700 people attended the Big Night Out at king George Oval with 350 strapping on the roller skates for a spin around the Blayney High School hall.
Sixty people watched as 15 Blayney High School students modelled some of the 80's nicest wedding dresses and clothes, the spirograph workshop sold out and 130 people packed out the Blayney Golf Club for a night of trivia.
Blayney council's Manager Tourism and Communications Megan Rodd said that council are looking into funding sources to enable the event to be held again next year.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
