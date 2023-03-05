Blayney Chronicle
Home/News/Local News

Heritage consultation at McPhillamy's was grossly inadequate say traditional owners and Wiradyuri elders

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated March 6 2023 - 2:28pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WTOCWAC historian Lisa Paton in front of an area that contains Aboriginal sites and will be covered by the tailings dam if the mine is approved.

Bathurst Wiradyuri Elders say the decision on the proposed McPhillamy's gold mine at King's Plains, which has been extended to the last week of March, could be tarnished by inconsistencies in the reporting and consultation process.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Logan

Mark Logan

Journalist

Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.

Local News

Get the latest Blayney news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.