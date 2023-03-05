Heritage consultation at McPhillamy's was grossly inadequate say traditional owners and Wiradyuri elders

Bathurst Wiradyuri Elders say the decision on the proposed McPhillamy's gold mine at King's Plains, which has been extended to the last week of March, could be tarnished by inconsistencies in the reporting and consultation process.
Wiradyuri Traditional Owners Central West Aboriginal Corporation public officer Yanhadarrambal, says the planned mine, if it proceeds, will disrupt and destroy significant Aboriginal cultural places including a precious ochre quarry and significant Kings Plains frontier wars landscape.
"We and other Aboriginal groups have noted what appears to be multiple failures by Regis, the mine applicants, and their advisers to investigate documentary evidence of the high cultural values and significance of the area, to the point where we have requested that the Independent Planning Commission should enforce a review of all of the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage studies to date, to be carried out by an external - Aboriginal owned archaeological firm."
Yanhadarrambal said that the assessment of the mine's impact on Aboriginal cultural heritage originally lodged by Regis with the NSW Department of Planning and Environment was just plain wrong.
"Evidence of Frontier Wars events on King Plains - critical to Wiradyuri post-contact history - and ochre deposits crucial for our ongoing ceremonies and cultural work have been played down in heritage evaluations," Yanhadarrambal said. "We are worried how these apparent ongoing omissions of fact in reporting will also affect the IPC's decision on the McPhillamys mine."
Two independent archaeologists who spoke at the IPC public hearing, Peter Kuskie and Doug Williams, both had major concerns with how the heritage surveys were undertaken with Mr Williams stating to the IPC that the assessment of the proposed mine area's Aboriginal cultural heritage had been flawed and inadequate.
"The destruction of Aboriginal heritage should be avoided," his submission said, "And decisions should be made with reference to demonstrated knowledge rather than untested assumption. This is especially so with a development footprint as large as the proposed development."
A spokesperson for Regis Resources said that at the IPC hearing, the Department of Planning and Environment representative said experts had advised that Regis' Aboriginal Cultural Heritage engagement was, in many cases, best practice.
"During the NSW Government's State Significant Development assessment process for the McPhillamys Gold Project, Regis worked with 13 Registered Aboriginal Parties (RAPs) to document and understand the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage of the site," she said.
"Importantly, Regis' approach to Aboriginal Cultural Heritage on the project has been endorsed by the Orange Local Aboriginal Land Council, the NSW Department of Planning and independent experts."
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.