Filming is planned to begin in Millthorpe on Monday for a new SBS TV series

Blayney Shire could soon be renamed Blayneywood if the current spate of using the towns and villages for filming locations continues.
Following on from the Ten Pound Pom, the Bottle-O ad and the appalling season opener of Home and Away, SBS are using three locations in Millthorpe as backgrounds for "While the Men Are Away" a queer revisionist historical dramedy set in 1940s rural Australia while the men are off fighting in World War II.
Filming of the series has already been undertaken in Orange and from 8am on Monday there will be some traffic and pedestrian delays in Millthorpe.
The full schedule of filming times are as follows:
Location manager Justin Smith said that since they are filming a series set in the 1940's, they need to ensure modern vehicles and people aren't in the sight of the film camera.
"On Monday 6th March, we will be using stop/go traffic control on either Park St, or Victoria St (only one at a time). This won't be all day, just when we are filming in the direction of these roads," he said.
"The production will do its best to minimise this during school drop-off/pick-up times. If we do need to halt traffic, it should only be for a short while. The school has been informed."
From Tuesday 7th to Thursday 9th March, Mr Smith said that the production intends to perform major traffic management, with a road closure of the Pym and Victoria St intersection, with controlled detours in the surrounding area.
"Pedestrians in the filming area may be asked to wait for short periods of time in order to avoid being caught on camera, due to the period setting on the show," he said.
