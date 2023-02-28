Depending on your point of view Blayney is either gearing up for, or winding the clock back for this weekend's big Back to the 80's event.
The big hair and colourful clothes will be all the rage at King George Oval this Saturday night for the main event, a concert featuring 80's cover band specialists Countdown Explosion.
Featuring live music, food trucks, local wine and beer, and more, the concert is as equally popular as another throwback that has captured the town's imagination, roller skating.
Retro roller disco is open to all ages and skill levels with free skate hire included. There are three sessions each day for 45 minutes each, with the last session being for adults only.
Saturday 4th March from 1 - 4pm and on Sunday 5th March 11am - 2pm at Blayney High School Hall.
Another notable event is the Vintage Bridal Show at the Platform Arts Hub at 2pm on Sunday where visitors can relive the glitz and glamour of the 80s wedding world and special events.
Original wedding dresses and outfits will feature in a runway show modelled by Blayney High School students.
Get the kids along to Carrington Park between 10am and 2pm for the Family Fun Day with a streak of free 80s themed entertainment, jumping castles, face painting, performances from local dance groups, markets and more.
Food and drinks will all be available.
If that gets you all hot and bothered soak up the end of summer at the 80s pool party in CentrePoint. Kids will love the inflatable obstacle course.
