"It's our local show. The kids are always excited to be a part of the Blayney show."
That one sentence from EmDance's Emma Nixon sums up the feeling that the young dancers in the group have as the Blayney Show edges closer.
55 EmDance students will be taking part in one of the regular features of the show, a 20-minute exhibition of varying ages and dance styles.
"There will be boys and girls dances ranging from two to 12 years old and will include contemporary jazz, ballet and our Petite Movers group," Emma said.
EmDance has been a part of the show for 10 years and they will be performing at 10.30am.
Save on entry to this year's Blayney Show by grabbing your tickets online, and also making it much faster to get in. www.blayneyshow.com/
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.