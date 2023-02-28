Energy motif sparks the imagination in the 2023 Textures of One

From the literal to the metaphoric, translating the motif of energy onto paper, board or canvas is not an easy subject to deal with.
Difficult it may be, but 45 artists have managed to do just that, turn something invisible into a series of works that challenged and excited the guest judges.
Former Blayney High School student George Woods, who is now studying fine arts in Sydney, said that his work focuses less literally at words and delves conceptually into ideas.
"This is more exciting for me as an artist rather than picture perfect recreations," he said. "It represents the strength and vitality required for sustained physical or mental activity."
Opening night and awards presentation is on this Thursday March 2 at 6pm.
Join us to celebrate the talent of our local artists for a night of 80's fun. Dress in your most colourful 80's outfits and come along to Platform Arts Hub to enjoy outstanding artwork, 80's music with nibbles and beverages.
Register now at https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/528906091357
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.